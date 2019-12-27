Thalapathy64: Vijay Sethupathi Joins The Shoot Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Thriller

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi who was last seen on the big screen in Sangathamizhan, has been in news all across from past number of weeks following his next, which has been tentatively titled #Thalapathy64. The Super Deluxe actor recently joined the cast of #Thalapathy64 at Shivamogga in Karnataka.

The shoot for the film is on at a brisk pace and is expected to wrap up the Shivamogga schedule soon. Following which #Thalapathy64 team will head to Chennai for the film’s next schedule which will have both Vijay Sethupathi and Bigil actor Thalapathy Vijay together.

Talking about #Thalapathy64, if reports are to be believed one may get to see Thalapathy Vijay as a college professor who apart from teaching students is also on a mission to fight against the crime of corruption in the education system.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as in the role of a lead antagonist.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu, Sanjeev, Srinath among others in pivotal roles.

Music for #Thalapathy64 is being composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is being helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

#Thalapathy64 is slated for release in Summer 2020.

