Erica Fernandes is in full bloom as it is the season to be merry. She just celebrated Christmas with her family and looked beautiful in all the pictures. She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan which is a recreation of Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Ronit Roy’s original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Erica’s fashion game is always on point and today we are going to give you three best looks for New Year’s Eve from her not so basic wardrobe.

The Shimmery One:

Erica Fernandes wore a metallic shimmery ruffle top with a long tail in the front with straight black pants. She donned the entire look with black pumps and a crystal broach on it. She accessorised the look with just a wristwatch, stud earrings and kept a minimalistic makeup look. She highlighted her eyebrows with subtle pink lips and cheeks.

The Classy One:

Erica Fernandes wore a long white blazer dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with simple diamond studs. She paired it with burgundy stilettos and kept her hair open with side parting. Erica’s makeup is quite subtle with highlighted eyebrows and bright red lips and it’s doing wonders to her look.

The Chic One:

Erica Fernandes wore black straight pants with a high neck slit top. She accessorised the look with a bright pink fuschia doctor bag. She paired it with a classic Louis Vuitton camouflage pumps. She let her hair open with waves at the end with side parting. She opted for bold kohl eyes with nude lips which added just the right kind of glam to the entire look.

We hope this article helps you decide better for your new year’s eve look.

