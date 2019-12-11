Bigg Boss 13: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Upset With Hindustani Bhau For Using His Wife’s Name Loosely As A Joke

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial actresses and she knows how to grab attention with her absolutely entertaining videos on Instagram. The actress recently got a mention during an episode of Bigg Boss 13 when Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill fought with each other to an extent where Bhau called Shehnaz ‘Rakhi Aunty’.

It all started when Hindustani Bhau was sleeping even after the alarm went off. Shehnaz started complaining to Mahira Sharma and asks her to wake him up. Angry with all this disturbance, Hindustani Bhau woke up and started shouting at Shehnaz and called her ‘Rakhi Aunty. Now, seeing this episode Rakhi Sawant’s husband is quite infuriated about her wife’s name being used so loosely.

There have been instances inside the Bigg Boss house where the ladies have even made fun of Rakhi. This has irked Ritesh and he is quite miffed with what’s happening in the Bigg Boss house as it involves his wife. Ritesh even challenged the contestants and said that Rakhi can beat them in any acting and dancing challenge.

Talking to SPotBoyE, Ritesh says, “What’s going on? Someone said ‘Punjab ki Rakhi Sawant’ and now some say ‘Rakhi aunty’. Rakhi is not even playing this season. If they want to take somebody’s name with any reference whatsoever, it should be someone who is with them in the playing arena. Why involve Rakhi who is an outsider?”

“I will sue the contestant who makes fun of Rakhi hereafter and I will also hold Colors and Endemol equally responsible,” he concluded.

Earlier, even Rakhi had raised objection about people making fun of her. In a couple of videos, Rakhi had said that everyone in Bigg Boss 13 should treat her respectfully.

Well, with this he even shunned the news of Rakhi being unhappy in the relationship.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!