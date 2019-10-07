Bigg Boss 13: Priyank Sharma To Host Evicted Contestants Of The Show In ‘Bigg Buzz’ For Voot!

Priyank Sharma of “Bigg Boss” fame will be hosting “Bigg Buzz”, a segment that will see him in a freewheeling chat with the weekly evicts of one of Indian televisions most controversial yet loved reality show “Bigg Boss 13”.

Priyank has been quoted saying, “For me, its all coming back to a full circle! ‘Bigg Boss’ was a whirlwind of emotions and the entire journey was of course wonderful. The house really changes you and how! And now to be anchoring ‘Bigg Buzz’, I am back to my association with ‘Bigg Boss’. I’m loving being on the other side though this time as the tables have turned.”

Bigg Buzz will air on the digital streaming platform VOOT and Priyank will be seen extracting juicy gossip about what goes on in the house from the evicted contestants.

The former Splistvilla contestant concluded saying, “The property, in the past two years, has earned a huge fan base and has been instrumental in taking the engagement and popularity of the reality show to the next level. I’m extremely excited to jump on the bandwagon and get the contestants to spill the beans on the show.”

