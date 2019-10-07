Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Opens Up About His Casanova Image In The House

Paras Chabbra is having girls swooning all over him and has the girls in the Bigg Boss 13 house fighting over his attention. And now, Paras’ girlfriend, Akanksha Puri has reacted to image that the actor has build for himself inside the house saying that she is in a very secured space with respect to her relationship.

While it looks like Paras is building a love triangle with co-contestants Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, Akanksha says she is least bothered with any such speculation. Akanksha was recently quoted saying, “I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn’t stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show.”

Further speaking to TOI, she said, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”

Akanksha concluded saying that Paras in only doing what he has been taken in the show for, and that is providing entertainment to the audiences. “Whenever I watch BB 13, during the 1 hour duration I see Paras for about 50 which itself proves his popularity on the show. Be it BB promos, uncut version or the episode, Paras is everywhere. He is providing entertainment for which he has been brought in. He is coming as one of the strongest contestants.”

For those living under the rock, Paras shot to fame after being seen in MTV’s popular youth reality show, Splitsvilla. He then went on to doing daily soaps like Badho Bahu.

