Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Gets Teary-Eyed Talking About His Late Father

Paras Chhabra is one of the strongest and best players in Bigg Boss 13 this year. He has been continuously fighting against all odds and has successfully made a mark for him in the hearts of his fans. His romance sparks with Mahira Sharma is the talk of the town.

A few days ago, Paras was kept in a secret room with Sidharth Shukla where the two were keeping a close track on the activities of all the housemates. When paras came back to the house, Mahira was the happiest to see her.

Talking to Arti Singh and Mahira in an unseen promo Paras revealed some personal truths. He revealed that he lost his father at the age of 3. His mother has raised him all alone and has seen hardships in life. Arti then happens to mention the odd jobs he has done for the survival in the industry. He also mentions that his father had a huge loss in business and that his mother is all he has in life.

Take a look at the unseen video here:

We all have seen the tough side of Paras and this is the first time his fans will get to see his sensitive side. Although, Paras is very transparent as a contestant and speaks his mind wherever he can!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!