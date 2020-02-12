Bigg Boss 13: Not Only John Cena But Team Fast & Furious 9 Is Also Rooting For Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Couldn’t Be More Happy About It

Bigg Boss 13 is in its finale week and fans just can’t get enough of the show. Well, it’s not just viewers but also celebrities who have been rooting for their favourite contestants.

But what got the Bigg Boss fans in a frenzy was the fact that the legendary former WWF wrestler turned actor John Cena was rooting for Asim Riaz. And looks like it is not just the fans of the Kashmiri boy, but also Himanshi Khurana who can’t contain her excitement as well.

Himanshi opened up about how Asim was often mocked in the Bigg Boss house for working on his physique and having John Cena as his role model. Getting into further details, Himanshi revealed that she is glad that Cena rooting for Asim will be a slap on the faces of all those who made fun of Asim inside the house.

Speaking to TOI, Himanshi said, “I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. But see now how fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places. I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside, I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim.”

Predicting Asim’s reaction once he get to know about John Cena sharing his photo, Himanshi revealed, “He will be very excited and happy I know. He will be on cloud nine because it is a big achievement. But I know, he will soon relax.”

Well, this is not the first time that John Cena has voiced his support to Asim. Cena had recently taken to his social media handle to share a picture of Asim, making many think if the Hollywood star followed the show closely or was it just a sheer coincidence.

Not only John Cena but the team of Fast & Furious 9 too extended their support to Asim. They tweeted, “@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theatres May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe.”

Meanwhile, the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is currently in its finale week. While Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have become the Top 4 contestants for the show, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill are currently nominated and one or more of them may be evicted before the finale episode.

