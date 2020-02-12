Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Has Not 1 But 2 National Award Connections

The trailer of Bhoot – The Haunted Ship has left the audiences spooked and already piqued people’s curiosity. After receiving love for his performance in URI – The Surgical Strike, actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to make everyone scream with his next.

The trailer introduces us to Vicky Kaushal’s character who is a surveying officer on the ship – Sea Bird. Sea-Bird is a mysterious ship that floated on the shore of Juhu beach Mumbai and Vicky is on a mission to figure out how that happened when there was no one in the ship.

Another interesting aspect of the film is that it has two national award winners working for the film. Sound plays a very important role in the horror genre. Knowing this, the makers have got on board renowned sound designer Anish John. He has earlier worked in films like Newton, Trapped and Pari. While Vicky recently received the prestigious national award for URI, Anish was conferred the national award in Best Audiography for Labour Of Love.

Director Bhanu Pratap Singh says, “It’s a wonderful experience to collaborate with talented cast and crew. I am glad to have both Vicky and Anish on board”

Zee Studios presents Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, a Dharma Productions Film which is slated to release on 21st February. It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

