Bigg Boss 13: Not Budget, But Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah Is The Reason Behind Shift Of Location?

Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors this year with already 2 mega movies releasing this year and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which will be released next year, although the shooting kickstarts in the second half of this year. Nevertheless, Salman Khan will also start shooting for his famous reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 simultaneously. Earlier there were speculations that the makers will be shifting the sets to Mumbai because of the budget but that’s not what the reason is.

All these years Bigg Boss has been shot in Lonavala in a restricted environment. Nonetheless, Salman’s busy schedule has made the makers of Bigg Boss contemplate the decision of shooting in Lonavala this year. It’ll be easier for the actor to manage to fulfil all his commitments if the shooting happens in the city rather than having to travel hours away.

As per the reports, the sets will be replaced with the set that is being used by Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 which is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar and is located in Film City, Goregaon.

Mahesh Manjrekar who is said to be a dear friend of Salman called him personally and suggested him to take a look at their set once and then take a decision. Salman actually liked the idea and now the makers of the show are looking at the situation and will probably change it amid Salman’s busy schedule. Salman will start shooting for Bigg Boss Season 13 as soon as the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi wraps up.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali meanwhile is on a recce for Inshallah. He still has to finalise the locations for the film before it goes on the floor this year. Reportedly, Salman will be portraying the role of a businessman whereas Alia Bhatt will be seen as an actress.

