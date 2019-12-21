Bigg Boss 13: Malika Sherawat Raises The Temperature In The House, Steals Kisses From Asim Riaz & Gives Sidharth Shukla A Lap Dance

The Bigg Boss 13 house is a place where controversies take birth every day. From Asim Riaz’s relationship to Sidharth Shukla’s fight with Rashami Desai and others, Bigg Boss has become one of the highest TRP rated show. Now to add more masala to this already contentious show is the entry of Malika Sherawat on the show.

Well, the actress will come as a guest on the show and will have fun with all the members of the house. Colors channel shared a glimpse of what’s to come in this special episode and after seeing the clip we can surely say that the members of the house definitely had fun with the actress.

In the promo shared by the channel, we can see Malika make a stunning entry in the house. She flaunts a few sexy moves as she enters the house and leaves everyone excited. The actress is seen asking Sidharth if she can sit near him to which he asks, “On my lap?” Malika replies by saying, “Maybe.”

In another show we see her dancing with the boys and even stealing kisses with Asim Riaz. Well, almost. Asim even went shirtless for the actress while Sidharth openly flirted with Malika. Malika too shared the promo on her social media and will come on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

While this episode will be an interesting watch, all is not well between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got in an ugly spat recently. While Asim calls him lonely, Sidharth, on the other hand, hits out saying that at least he’s not in a group where people are backstabbing each other. Furthermore, he could be heard saying, “Akela hu, and akela khush hu. And akele se fatti hai tum sabki.”

That’s not it, another video showed Asim Riaz fighting with Sidharth for Rashami Desai after the latter calls her ‘naukrani’. These fights are helping the show get major TRPs. The makers have previously unveiled the show has turned out to be more successful than all the previous seasons.

