WHOA! Indians Have Just Found Their Own Justin Beiber In A Karnataka Farmer As His Video Singing Baby Goes Viral

Hollywood pop singer Justin Beiber has one of the largest fan followings. The singer, who started his career during his teens, has come a long way ahead. The actor is now married to model-actress Hailey Baldwin and is enjoying his time with her. While Justin might have come all this far, his first song titled Baby is still considered one of his best songs. And now, a new rendition sung by a Karanataka farmer is doing round and it cannot be missed.

A video that has been going viral on the internet shows a farmer from Karnataka channeling his inner superstar as he performs Justin Beiber’s hit song from 2009 for the camera. Justin became an overnight sensation after this song and we think that this farmer is doing just justice to the pop sensation’s hit song.

The video shows the farmer working in the field when a man approaches him and requests him to perform for the camera. The farmer then starts singing the song and his passionate performance and enthusiasm has left the internet in awe. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also praised his talent on his Instagram handle.

Watch the video here:

The star of the day is Pradeep from Hindasagatti village of Chitradurga district. He is a hard-working farmer who is famous in his village for singing songs by Justin Bieber. Not only Justin Beiber, but Pradeep also love Michael Jackson and did show off some of his groovy dance moves in the fields as well.

His exceptional singing and dancing are not the only thing to take note of. It is also the fact that the man, despite having little knowledge of English, can sing English songs so well. “I had developed a great fondness for western music and English language, because of which I started listening to it more and more,” Pradeep told ANI.

As a student, Pradeep was used to doing cricket commentary and he feels that this came in handy with his singing. It helped him change his tone and pitch accordingly. Pradeep added, “By God’s grace, I can change my tone and pitch to suit the track and the singer.”

Well, way to go Pradeep!

