Amazon Prime’s ‘Hostel Daze’ Has THIS Uncanny Resemblance To Chhichhore!

Bringing us all the campus fun, Amazon Prime Video’s latest web show ‘Hostel Daze‘ which captures what goes inside an engineering hostel in India will surely take you through the adventurous tour of four friends brought together by fate. Treating us just like Chhichhore, Hostel Daze also has some interesting and funny character names and we all would crack up knowing them!

The show is a perfect nostalgic reminder of ‘Chhichhore‘ which also showcased the college life of friends who meet by fate and live through the friendship together. With friendship comes nicknames. While one friend is called Jhatu the other, who is the director of Pondy activities is Dopa.

The film, Chhichhore and Hostel daze find too much in parallel with each other. Since the film and the web show ‘Hostel Daze’, have similar concepts based on the adventurous journey full of challenges, adventures and friendship that they will cherish forever, the makers of ‘Hostel Daze’ also have nicknames we will always remember.

Hostel Daze is a laughter riot from the corridors of hostel life that celebrates the catastrophe escapade of four students played by Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, and wing-mates, brought together by fate and later followed by forced friendships, heartbreaks, and flumping grades.

The show is created by Saurabh Khanna and Abhishek Yadav, directed by Raghav Subbu, and executive producer Sameer Saxena, who is also the head and chief content officer at TVF Originals. All five episodes of Hostel Daze are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!