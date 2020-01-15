Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Breaks Down As He Meets Sister Arti Singh, Says, “People Identify Me As Your Brother Now”

Bigg Boss 13‘s upcoming episode will have the family members of the contestants making them a visit. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek will be entering the house to meet his sister and actress, Arti Singh. A video of Krushna’s visit inside the BB house is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the moment Krushna Abhishek enters the Bigg Boss house, Arti Singh has a broad smile on her face. However, the comedian breaks into tears as he hugs his sister. He tells Arti Singh, “Mera sabse bada proud moment pata hai kya hai? Wo dekho wo Arti ka bhai hai. Tune bohot accha kiya hai, tune bohot dignity maintain rakhi, I am so proud of you.”

Translation – The proudest moment for me is when people say ‘Look, he’s Arti’s brother’. You’ve played well and maintained your dignity. I’m so proud of you.

Listening to these sweet words, Arti Singh also breaks into tears. This brother-sister bond will definitely make you emotional.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, recently, Arti Singh shared her story of facing a rape attempt by her servant. The incident happened when the actress was 13 years old. When Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah saw the episode, she said that they are shocked to know Arti suffered like this. Kashmera also said that she would have killed the man to tried to rape her sister-in-law.

