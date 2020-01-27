Bigg Boss 13: Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill! Four Time The DRAMA QUEEN Of The House Made Headlines

Shehnaaz Gill has proved herself against all odds and has come a long way. She is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house and has been making headlines for her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz is turning 27 today and will be celebrating her birthday inside the Bigg Boss house. The chirpy Punjabi girl is also called ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ and we guess for all the right reasons.

Here are four times when Shehnaaz made headlines:

Shehnaaz & Himanshi Khurana’s friendship:

Shehnaaz was shocked to see Himanshi in the house as the two had a tiff from before. Shehnaaz made fun of Himanshi’s song publicly and received a lot of hate and backlash for the same. She tried to make a conversation also on the show but Himanshi refused to engage in any sort of conversation saying she’s not really interested in it.

Shehnaaz imitating Aarti:

Shehnaaz can imitate anyone and when we say that, we really mean it. Time and again we see her imitating people in the house but it was her most recent imitation of Arti Singh that had everyone in splits!

Shehnaaz singing Illegal Weapon:

Last weekend, the team of Street Dancer 3D including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Remo D’Souza came to the show. There’s a recreated version of Jasmine Sandlas’ song, Illegal Weapon in the film and Shehnaaz sung it for them and the video went viral on the internet.

Shehnaaz falling for Sidharth Shukla:

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s affection for each other often made it to the headlines. The fans were in total awe of it but soon after Sid realized that Shehnaaz was getting serious for him, he backed off. Salman also instructed the same to him and they parted ways.

