BREAKING! Deepika Padukone & Rishi Kapoor Come Together For The Indian Adaptation Of ‘The Intern’; Deets Inside

Deepika Padukone and celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor are the best examples of thorough professionals. In what comes as the best piece of news for Deepika Padukone fans, the actress has taken to her social media handle to announce her next project alongside Rishi Kapoor.

The duo is collaborating for the Hindi remake of THE INTERN with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone headlining roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 Hollywood Film.

THE INTERN, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros., was a box office success, grossing USD 195 mn worldwide. THE INTERN was written, produced & directed by Nancy Meyers, who is known for popular movies like Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, What Women Want, It’s Complicated, The Holiday & Something’s Gotta Give.

Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone will be producing under their banners – AZURE Entertainment and Ka Productions respectively. The adaptation will be readied for a 2021 release.

Rishi Kapoor says, “THE INTERN is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India.”

Internationally acclaimed actor and the recent winner of the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2020 Deepika Padukone adds, “THE INTERN is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Sunir Kheterpal, Producer for AZURE Entertainment says, “We are thankful to Warner Bros. and Nancy Meyers for entrusting us with the first-ever adaptation of THE INTERN outside of the US. Between Rishi Sir and Deepika, we have the perfect talent package to adapt this endearing Film

