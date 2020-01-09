Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Appreciates Asim Riaz’s Stand For Women Empowerment, Takes A Jibe At Paras Chhabra

As Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end, the fights, controversies and tasks are only getting complicated with each passing day. Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz are fighting for the captaincy of the house this week and Paras just passed a lame comment on lady power in the house.

Talking about the same, Gauahar Khan called Paras a chauvinist and tweeted, “What a chauvinist! Paras! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls !”

She further tweeted, “Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr”.

Take a look at her tweets here:

While talking to Asim, Paras said, “competition hona chahiye na, me ladko ke saath hi karna chahta hoon…ladkiyon ke saath nahi!”

Take a look at the promo here:

Gauahar has also been a part of Bigg Boss season 7 and that’s when her romance rumours went strong with fellow housemate, Kushal Tandon.

