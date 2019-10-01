Bigg Boss 13: Fans Are Furious With Ameesha Patel’s Presence, Want Salman Khan To Remove Her From The Show

Bigg Boss 13 has started and this season is very different from the previous ones. In the promos as well as during the interviews, host Salman Khan did mention that this season is going to be hatke. Among the various twists, one of the surprising element of this season has been Ameesha Patel.

When Ameesha Patel was present with Salman at the launch, many thought that she will be participating in it. However, after the opening night, it was revealed that she will be playing the role of ‘Maalkin’ in the house. As Maalkin, Ameesha will be assigning tricky tasks to the housemates.

However, people are not happy with her presence on the show. A lot of people took to their Twitter page and bashed the makers of BB 13 along with Ameesha Patel. They don’t want her in the upcoming episodes.

One of the tweets reads, “For God’s sake we don’t want to see #AmeeshaPatel

She is hell irritating.

Ruining fun and interest towards #BiggBoss13

Throw this Stupid so called Maalkin out.

We want to see contestants not this Bhuddi.

Retweet- Agree

#BB13″.

Another person shared, “Malkin #AmeeshaPatel wala concept is a total bakwaas…😏

Iam hating to see her and the tasks she gives r just not gud…Taking the show to somewhr else…

Literally I dont want her to come inside the house…😑

#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13″.

Check out all the reactions below:

Malkin #AmeeshaPatel wala concept is a total bakwaas…😏 Iam hating to see her and the tasks she gives r just not gud…Taking the show to somewhr else… Literally I dont want her to come inside the house…😑#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 — Tara💫 (@Tara_star11) September 30, 2019

For God's sake we don't want to see #AmeeshaPatel

She is hell irritating.

Ruining fun and interest towards #BiggBoss13 Throw this Stupid so called Maalkin out.

We want to see contestants not this Bhuddi.

Retweet- Agree#BB13 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) September 30, 2019

Well, we wonder how will the makers react further after seeing the reactions.

What do you think? Should Ameesha Patel be a part of Bigg Boss 13?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!