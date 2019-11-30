Bigg Boss 13: Contrary To The News, Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Actually Leave The House Owing To Health Issues

The controversial house of Bigg Boss 13 has everything you want to see on a reality show. The drama, the romance, the fights have been garnering a lot of attention amongst the fans and people have even picked up their favourites amongst the many house members. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the top contestants that people love to see in the show but it looks like she might have to leave the house owing to health issues.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently injured herself badly on the show and rumours had it that she would quit the show due to the injury. The rumours were shunned by Devoleena’s mother who told SpotboyE that Devoleena is very much in the game and will play fiercely till she gets evicted.

Well, now the new development in this matter is that Devoleena will actually have to leave the house. The good news is that it will only be for a few days as she will not be evicted but will only be sent out to seek medical help for her injuries. Devoleena will come back to the BB house after she is fit and fine to continue the game. As per a source, Salman Khan has informed the housemates that Devoleena will come back soon. The Dabangg 3 actor has also announced that there will be no eliminations this week.

Bhattacharjee’s mother had earlier told, “There is no truth to this or else team Endemol would have informed me by now about the development. She is very much inside playing her game like a fighter. She is a strong girl and she won’t quit the show because of her back pain.”

She further informed how Devoleena has been suffering from back pain since a long time now and she has been very quiet about it because she did not want the audience’s sympathy. Her mother said, “If you all have noticed from last one and half month she is constantly rubbing her hand as she is facing back problems, but she never showed it to the audience what kind of pain she is facing to gain sympathy. I appeal to fans to support my daughter as she is giving in a lot for the game.”

Well, we wish a speedy recovery to Devoleena.

