Bigg Boss 13: Anu Malik’s Brother Abu Malik To Be One Of The Contestants?

Indian Reality show Bigg Boss has its own loyal fan following and that’s the reason it’s in 13th season. Three big factors which are responsible for the popularity of Bigg Boss are Salman Khan, the controversies it creates and the twists it keeps on bringing.

The latest season of the show is all set to start from Sept 29 and like every time, there’s huge excitement around the name of contestants. According to the latest reports by TOI, Anu Malik’s brother Abu Malik has been approached by the makers to be one of the contestants and he has even agreed.

Those who don’t know, Abu is a live show producer and has produced & performed nearly 10,000 shows around the globe. He has done these live shows with every Bollywood superstar, singer and live performer.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is coming up with an interesting twist this time as well. This time, everything in the show will go fast and BB express will reach its finale in 4 weeks. But the show will continue for two months even after that there will be so many twists to surprise the fans.

Host Salman Khan recently opened about the location of Bigg Boss getting changed. He said that he is not too sure if he agrees with moving the Bigg Boss house from its usual location in Lonavala to Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a promotional event of “Bigg Boss 13” on Monday, Salman explained why Film City is not a great choice as venue of the reality show.

“Less of travel (will be required), yes, in kilometres, but during the wrong traffic hour, so it means more of travel. From here to Lonavala it takes anything between one hour fifteen minutes and two hours. From (Salman’s residence) Galaxy to Film City, during bad traffic, it takes a good two-and-a-half to three hours, sometimes even more,” he pointed out.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!