Tamannaah Bhatia Uses This Age-Old Trick To Keep Her Skin Healthy

South star Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few actresses who has a naturally glowing skin. She has always managed to look spotless and this is one of the reasons why people love her soo much. The actress doesn’t apply much make-up and let’s be honest, she doest even need it. She is always looking refreshed and we know you must be wondering what is her secret behind it.

Well, you must have guessed by now that we know her trick. Tamannaah is blessed with a fair and clear skin and you can pick any picture of hers and we promise you wont be disappointed. Tamannaah credits this glow to her traditional beauty regime. The actress claims that this helps her skin stay healthy and glowing, irrespective of what time of the day it is.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah opened her pandora of secrets and revealed how she majorly relies on coconut oil and ghee for a better-looking skin. She said, “I am a huge fan of coconut oil, I think the age-old ghee…these things have always been there in our nutrition in some way or the other, sandalwood powder. I am someone who goes for natural products than chemicals.”





Asserting on the importance of eating right, Tamannah also said, “Well I know however cliched it sounds, we have to eat right. Lots of water, all the good things, a lot of green stuff, a lot of green vegetables.” Ask her if she practices anything else apart from the food intake and she revealed the basic beauty tips stating, “Definitely cleansing, toning, moisturising. It’s the basic stuff that we end up avoiding most of the times and that’s where we get caught.” Well, she isn’t wrong at all!

On the professional front, Tamannaah is currently gearing up for her biggest release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film also stars biggies like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara among other prominent celebrities. She will also be seen in Nawazuddin starrer Bole Chudiyan as well. She replaced Mouni Roy after she walked out of the film.

