Shahid Kapoor Feels People Take Sudden Interest In A Person After Films Success

Shahid Kapoor’s last release Kabir Singh has had the cash registers ringing and despite facing certain criticism, it has become 2019’s highest grosser yet! But Shahid is not an actor who gets complacent after a film’s success. The Udta Punjab actor also believes that most people take an interest in an individual only after the success of their film.

Speaking at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Shahid said, “I don’t think I have observed big changes in my life after the release of that film. I feel life is still the same but I do feel that after the success of that film, I will get better opportunities, and people will feel more confident about signing me for their films, because when your films start working at the box-office then suddenly many people get interested in you. My work has been the same over the past eight to 10 years and Kabir Singh is a result of that process. I just want to do good films no matter how much business they do at the box-office because I really feel there is a need to return the love that I have received.”

Shahid also believes that one should not get comfortable post a film’s success. The Haider star further said, “I don’t believe in feeling complacent. I feel you should always strive to do better. When you do certain work then it stays in your memory and when you do work over the years, then those memories and experiences become part of your life. I think that’s why the more work you do, the better you can become.”

On being prodded about an announcement of his next project, the actor said there will be an official announcement once things finalize on his next project. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh was the remake to the Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

Kabir Singh also features Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi and Arjan Bajwa among others in pivotal roles.

