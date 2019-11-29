Bigg Boss 13: Ammy Virk’s Brother FINALLY Breaks His Silence On Relationship Rumours With Himanshi Khurana!

Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines ever since the show has begun. Earlier today we reported how the internet is going crazy on Asim Riaz’s reaction to Paras Chhabra last night after they got into an argument. Asim is winning hearts all over!

Not just that, he is not leaving any stones unturned in impressing Himashi Khurana. While Himanshi is avoiding to get into any love triangles in the house, she mentioned that she’s engaged to someone else. Now, the internet went crazy and started making stories about Himanshi and Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.

Talking about the same to Spotboye, Ammy’s brother Bhagwanth rubbished all the rumours and said that Himanshi and Ammy are in no way connected to each other. In fact, Ammy is happily married and refused to reveal anything about the same.

Earlier today, Himanshi’s mother reacted to his linkup rumours with Asim and told TOI, “Asim is a very good boy. I think it is part of his game strategy, after all, it is a show for entertainment let’s not forget that. Till last week we saw that Rashami and Sidharth were at loggerheads, but now they are pally with each other. It is a game show, I don’t think anyone should take it seriously. Nobody knows the future, kal kaun kahan hoga kisko pata… It is for entertainment.”

She further added, “Life is very unpredictable, so I don’t know what lies ahead. But I am happy that Himanshi has got a genuine friend inside. Asim is a very good person and I can’t comment future mein kya hoga.”

Time will tell who wins the show but there are going to be more surprises till then.

