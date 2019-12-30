Bigg Boss 13: After Flirting With Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reprimands Rashami Desai For Still Being With Arhaan Khan

Well, it is no secret now that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, is officially out of the game owing to her severe back injury. While Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta was sent in the house as a proxy to Debo, once it was clear that the actress could no longer return to the show, Vikas was evicted out of the house last week.

While Devoleena may have had a hasty exit with no time to bid adieu to her friends in the house, she is now back to finish what she left! The bahu-bani-babe contestant is back in the house and this time to say goodbye to her friends and also drill sense in some of them.

As Devoleena enters the house, she is seen flirting with Sidharth Shukla with whom she shared a rather good rapport during the last days of her time in the house. But what happens later is what has our attention.

Devoleena, who was good friends with Rashami Desai inside the house and has also been a vocal advocate of hers outside is seemingly upset with her! And the reason is Rashami’s growing closeness with Arhaan Khan.

Debo is hearing schooling Rashami once again that despite being warned by Salman Khan and her family members, she chooses to stay put with a man like Arhaan. She further questioned Rashami about proposing Arhaan despite getting to know the fact that he hid something as big as having a child from an earlier marriage from her! In fact, Devoleena went on to the extent of accusing Rashami of faking shock and surprise when she got to know about it!

Watch the clip below:

It was at this point that Rashami too took offence of Devoleena’s constant accusations and schooling and ended up telling Debo, “Mujhe na tumse bhi darr lagta hai. (I fear you as well.)”

Well, do you think Devoleena was right in bringing these topics to the girl she considers her friend? Do let us know in the comments section below!

