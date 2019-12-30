Good Newwz Box Office: Beats 2.0 To Record 2nd Best 3-Day Total For Akshay Kumar; Amongst Top 5 Opening Weekends

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and the growth in the numbers during the weekend is a proof of it. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles, the family entertainer has been lauded for its humour, concept and right dose of emotional quotient.
Good Newwz bagged 64.99 crores in its first weekend and thus giving a celebration call especially to Akshay Kumar, who is enjoying the purple patch of his career. The movie has recorded one of the best weekend numbers for the super consistent superstar. It is also amongst the top if only first 3 days total is considered.
Let’s go through the highest opening weekends (including extended weekends) and 3-day earners of Akshay Kumar:
Top weekends
Mission Mangal– 97.56 crores in 4-day extended weekend
2.0 (Hindi)- 97.25 crores in 4-day extended weekend
Kesari– 78.07 crores in 4-day extended weekend
Gold- 71.30 crores in 5-day extended weekend
Good Newwz- 64.99 crores in 3-day weekend
Highest 3-day total
Mission Mangal- 70.02 crores
Good Newwz- 64.99 crores
2.0 (Hindi)- 63.25 crores
Kesari– 56.51 crores
Singh Is Bliing– 54.44 crores
As we can see, Good Newwz has recorded 5th best opening weekend (including extended ones) and 2nd best 3-day total for Akshay Kumar.
Meanwhile, during the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s banter during the shoot of Good Newwz.
Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.
“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled.
