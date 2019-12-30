Good Newwz Box Office: Beats 2.0 To Record 2nd Best 3-Day Total For Akshay Kumar; Amongst Top 5 Opening Weekends

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and the growth in the numbers during the weekend is a proof of it. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles, the family entertainer has been lauded for its humour, concept and right dose of emotional quotient.

Good Newwz bagged 64.99 crores in its first weekend and thus giving a celebration call especially to Akshay Kumar, who is enjoying the purple patch of his career. The movie has recorded one of the best weekend numbers for the super consistent superstar. It is also amongst the top if only first 3 days total is considered.

Let’s go through the highest opening weekends (including extended weekends) and 3-day earners of Akshay Kumar:

Top weekends

Mission Mangal– 97.56 crores in 4-day extended weekend

2.0 (Hindi)- 97.25 crores in 4-day extended weekend

Kesari– 78.07 crores in 4-day extended weekend

Gold- 71.30 crores in 5-day extended weekend

Good Newwz- 64.99 crores in 3-day weekend