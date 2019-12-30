Actor Siddharth is very vocal about his views on social media. In all the anti-CAA protests going on in many parts of the country, Siddharth is also one of the strongest voices from the film industry.

Along with Siddharth, other celebrities who are fierce and don’t shy away from sharing their thoughts are Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chaddha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Pulkit Samrat, and many others.

In an interview with the Times of India, the actor was asked how he doesn’t believe in staying silent and often express his voice for the reason and if it transcends into the characters he plays. About the same, the Rang De Basanti actor said, “Not at all. I would have been the same person if you had met me in college. Nothing has changed in the last few months. It’s unfortunate that we are living in such a dark time when every day, something happens that makes your blood boil and you can’t believe it’s happening in the India you grew up in. So, it has more to do with the India I’m living in right now than my personality or my films.”

So isn’t he worried about all this affecting his career? The actor answered that he doesn’t want to work by staying quiet. He has been in the industry from the age of 21 and he isn’t worried about being called a kid who speaks a lot.

The actor shared, “I’d feel guilty if I don’t speak out. I don’t want to be the quiet majority of this country. I’m very fortunate that God and this country have given me a lot. If a person in privilege like me doesn’t speak out, then what’s the fate of the country? It’s my personal choice. I’m not lecturing anybody on how to live their life. I don’t know any other way to live my life.”

Siddharth cleared that he has faced no problem in his career so far and it won’t happen further as that’s not how he gets his films. When asked if he wishes to join politics, he said that he has no such aspirations. He added that people like him to talk a lot can’t be in politics as one has to be diplomatic as a politician.

