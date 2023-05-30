Actor and one of India’s biggest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who is known for sketches and OTT series ‘Taaza Khabar’, recently helped content creator Roshan of Roshan Talks from Assam after the latter lost most of his valuables, including his gadgets for making his videos, in a fire accident at home.

Bhuvan sent him the gadgets which are required to make videos. Roshan took to his channel to thank Bhuvan. He unboxed each gadget for the audience that Bhuvan had sent and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rohit Raj, co-founder of BB Ki Vines Production and manager of Bhuvan Bam, said, “Bhuvan is a very people’s person. He is someone who loves his followers and sometimes he stays personally in touch with them too. He had never chatted with Roshan before, but when he got to know about Roshan, he personally reached out to him on social media.”

He further mentioned, “Bhuvan Bam sent him a Gopro 10, a laptop, a microphone and a camera. Being a content creator, he knows the importance of gadgets in shooting and editing videos.”

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Takes A Sly Dig As Sara Ali Khan Cracks A Lame Joke On His Comedy Show: “Baaki Filmon Mein Kaam To Theek Chal Hi Raha Hai” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News