Actor Mohit Raina has shown his skills in every character he played in the recent past, be it that of a lawyer, an army officer, a doctor or a cop.

Advertisement

The actor adding dignity to character comes naturally to him, courtesy his upbringing.

Advertisement

Being a Kashmiri Pandit raised in Jammu, Mohit Raina saw his father offered his service as a doctor to people all through his life.

Asked if such family background reflects in his life choices, Mohit Raina, who became a household name for the TV series ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’, tells IANS: “I think everything that I do now somehow has a strong connection with my upbringing.

“You know, when I started as a model and eventually gained visibility as an actor for playing mythological characters, people would say my Hindi is so pure.”

“I studied in a government school in Jammu where our third language was Sanskrit. As a child, I used to feel so stupid to study Sanskrit because it was not even a spoken language! But when I was playing Mahadev, I realised the advantage,” Mohit Raina said.

“It was same with ‘1 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897’ because being a Jammu boy, we speak in Dogri and also in Punjabi. That fluency of language was an advantage for me.”

Mohit Raina goes on to add: “Wheather I play any character in uniform – a lawyer (in the web series ‘Kaafir’), doctor, police or army officer, I have seen how each one of them wear the uniform with a certain sense of dignity.”

“My father would always be up for some patient even late at night after a long day because he used to say that a doctor is never off duty. It is the same with a soldier or a policeman. Being a Kashmiri, we had to live in Jammu but Kashmir lives in my heart and that is why when the opportunity came to be part of a story like ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’, I just jumped in.”

“Approaching a character with a certain amount of dignity comes naturally to me. I remember after watching ‘Mumbai Diaries: 26/11’, where I used the medical terminology correctly, my family members were like ‘areh! tujhe to sab sahi se bol na aa gaya, bilkul pakka doctor wala vibe’.”

Mohit Raina features in ‘Bhaukaal 2,’ which is streaming on MX Player.

Must Read: Divyanka Tripathi Quashes False Rumours Of Cheating On Vivek Dahiya: “This Is Between Me And My Husband”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube