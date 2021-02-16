Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Aasif Sheikh made his debut with Raj Babbar, Kimi Katkar’s 1988 film Rama Re Rama. It’s been over three decades since he has been a part of the industry. His experience definitely reflects in his art, and he has to be industry’s one of the most underrated comedians of this era.

He recently opened up about performing as a ‘woman’ on the show and also talked about his favourite comical performers in the industry. Aasif revealed a magic number of how many times he has cross-dressed on the show, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

In his conversation with Bollywood Life, Aasif Sheikh said, “Mazze ki baat bataun, iss show mein 21 baar… 21 times I’ve become a woman on this show, from the age group of 21 to 75. This is very interesting, and I get a lot to do a variety of stuff. The biggest thing is I keep my energy up.”

On asked about what are his favourite comical performances, Aasif said, “I loved Mehmood. Amitabh Bachchan has done some great comedic roles. Salman Khan has a very off-beat comedy timing, which I really appreciate and enjoy. Govinda survived for his comic timing all his life. He has done so many films, and they mostly are comedy. We (comedians) should get more respect as actors.

In other news about the show, Nehha Pendse recently replaced Saumya Tandon who played Anita Bhabi on the show. Now, the actress is talking about the character’s criticism and says that she couldn’t crack jokes like Bharti Singh or Kapil Sharma. Read to know the scoop below.

Any person needs a little time and space to get into the skin of the character, and similarly, Nehha is also trying her best to get the hang of her character on the show.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also stars Rohitashv Gour and Shubhangi Atre in pivotal roles.

