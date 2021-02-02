Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a rarity in today’s time as it is successfully enjoying a glorious run since 2015, which constitutes 6 years. Interestingly, all actors still look fresh in their acts and never let down their fans in terms of giving good content. One such is Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra‘s character and always look for providing something new.

As we all know, Aasif has been part of both the film and television industry for a long time. He has played all kinds of characters- be it negative or protagonist. No wonder, with such experience under the belt, the actor manages to pull off Vibhuti with ease without opting for over-the-top comedy.

During the first lockdown phase, Aasif Sheikh was indulged in a video chat with Bollywood Bubble. There he spoke on how he’s spending his lockdown at home, health and much more. It’s quite obvious that the topic related to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain would emerge when you have Aasif aka Vibhuti is interacting with you. As expected, the veteran actor was asked about his favourite characters in the show and style of acting.

Speaking on the acting, Aasif Sheikh shared that he loves to keep it natural as he believes that forced humour is a big no. Without going an extra mile, Aasif pulls off his comic role in a subtle way. Speaking on the love he gets from viewers he shared a golden line. He said, “I don’t call them fans, they are my friends. Because fans are permanent and friends are forever. Fans woh hote hai jo aap koi ek project kar rahe hai and 20-25 log aapse jud jaate hai (Fans is a group of 20-25 people which are only attached with you for a particular project). But ye jo mere friends hai, they are following me since day 1 and stayed loyal with me during the entire journey.”

Well, that’s really a sweet description and a sort of respect Aasif gives to his viewers!

