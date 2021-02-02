The Kapil Sharma Show witnesses some or the other revelation on every weekend. This time, the host has opted for a different route. The comedian took a subtle dig at guest Guru Randhawa over his recent controversy. Recently, the Naach Meri Jaan singer was rumoured to have secretly escaped a party during a public raid.

Rapper Badshah reportedly co-owns Dragonfly Restobar, where Guru was partying on 22nd December. If reports are to go by, Guru along with cricketer Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan were amongst others present at the club that night. A police raid was conducted at 2:30 AM over flouting COVID-19 rules. According to police sources, Randhawa escaped from the back door.

Guru Randhawa along with Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The duo has recently collaborated for a music video, Mehendi Wale Hath. During a fun sequence, Kapil was seen pulling Guru’s legs when he mentions the recent controversy.

Kapil Sharma could be heard saying, “Aaj kal toh aapko gareeb waali party achi lagti hai kyunki Badshah ki party aapko badi bhaari padi thi (I’ve heard that you prefer smaller parties these days because the Badshah’s party cost you dearly).”

Guru Randhawa was left embarrassed and laughed it off.

Check out the recently released promo here:

As soon as the rumour around the raid broke out, all the above-mentioned celebrities were under the radar. Sussane Khan even left a clarification post on social media.

“Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the DragonFly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote.

