Who doesn’t love Manmohan Tiwari aka Tiwari Ji in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! (BJGPH). Rohitashv Gour’s performance has infused life into the character and made it a household name. The actor has been associated with the show since its inception, and shares that he has learnt a lot over the years. BJGPH has been produced by Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli.

“As an actor, I learned the dialogues that we get in the script and the punches that are there, how we can enact those with correct timings for the audiences so that they laugh at every dialogue and don’t miss the fun. Though if it gets off beat sometimes, people still laugh. Another thing I have learnt is that in comedy how slowly while talking we can make people laugh is an art. This trend was left behind and everyone was doing comedy at a fast pace, but in Bhabiji I broke the trend and even the director and writer said that we should do comedy at a slow pace too for all,” he says.

There was a time while doing the show when Rohitashv was going through something in his personal life but he still finished his work commitments. “Troubles are common to everyone. When my father died, I was shooting here and in the back of my mind I was remembering my father, but I focused on my comic timing as I had to deliver my dialogues with dedication,” he adds.

A show like this that makes people laugh without cracking double-meaning jokes is rare. “Today’s time is quite different. We should not do much preaching in comedy and talk about today’s time. If we don’t match the standard then people will not focus on you as there is other content available,” he explains.

Going to the set for a TV actor is a daily job. On how he breaks the monotony, the actor, “To break this monotony we should take breaks from time to time. Whenever we get gaps in between the shooting schedules, travel and having fun with our families. Along with that we should watch good content on OTT and learn new things and grow as an actor,” he says.

Praising the producer duo Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli, Rohitashv adds, “They are amazing and do not interfere in the actors’ lives. They just want the shoot to be fun and seamless. Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli are very open-minded and have progressive thinking. The whole team is amazing.”

Television has given you a lot to Rohitashv. “Television gave me a lot of name, fame, work and respect. It’s also because in our times we had only television and cinemas, and television has given us the opportunity to do really good roles and we enjoyed working in it. La Pata Ganj went on for 5-6 years and now Bhabiji completed 8 years. Before that there was Mohalla Mohabbat Wala for 1-2 years. I learned that TV made me a household name and know me from my character like Tiwari Ji and Mukundilal Gupta,” he says.

About how he spends his free time, the actor shares, “I watch some good English movies and web series. I have seen mostly all web series and even in India we are coming up with so much good content when it comes to OTT. As an actor I try to keep updated and go with the flow.”

