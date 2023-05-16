Manoj Bajpayee was brutally targeted by comedian Sunil Pal over the kind of OTT projects he has done. The actor was accused of promoting ‘vulgarity’ via abuse and unnecessary intimate scenes via his web series. But The Family Man actor stands strong against digital content facing censorship and feels the platform will die if that happens. Scroll below for all the details.

It would be safe to say that Manoj has cracked the mantra to success on digital platforms. His choice of projects starting from The Family Man, Gulmohar to Farzi, has all received praise. There has been a huge amount of controversy over Samantha’s character in TFM, but as they say, ‘any kind of publicity is good publicity’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee in a conversation with Bollywood Life has spoken against OTT content facing censorship. He said, “I don’t agree with it. I really don’t agree with it. When OTT came, there was a lot of freedom. People were actually experimenting a lot. They wanted to express themselves freely. But now when you see it, it has come down. Now people are behaving very responsibly. Leave it in the hands of the makers as to how they want to do it. In Family Man itself or in so many other films like Gulmohar or Banda, we haven’t even uttered an abuse. Forget about showing any intimate sequence. Why? Because we felt that this is not necessary.”

Manoj Bajpayee continued, “We do it in Family Man. We are very careful and cautious when it comes to abuses. We just don’t randomly go ahead and start using abuses. We do it specifically in specific places where it is required creatively. We are not irresponsible people. The day you get censors to OTT, OTT will die.”

We wonder if other actors would agree with the statement by Manoj Bajpayee. Because Sunil Pal surely wouldn’t be pleased to hear this statement.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kanwar Dhillon Travels 700km From Mumbai To Panchgani On Maiden Bike Trip: “Gradually I Will Look At Longer Rides”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News