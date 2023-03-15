Actor Jatin Goswami, who is known for his work in The Great Indian Murder, Delhi Crime 2, and others, talked about his role in the movie Gulmohar and what made him say ‘yes’ to the project.

He also shared his working experience with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing about what prompted him to take up the role, Jatin Goswami said: “It was easy to say yes because the script is so good. With too much focus on crime and violence these days, reading the script of Gulmohar is like a breath of fresh air for me. Most of the characters I’ve played have been a bit negative and so this was a very different character to play from what I’ve done before; it was very enjoyable playing this role. It’s always interesting to portray different characters because then it becomes more fun as you’re playing something new every time otherwise it gets boring.”

Giving insights about the role Jatin Goswami shared: “My character is in love and is incapable of expressing himself. Also, he comes from a low social status and is uneducated. As a result of these shortcomings, he has low self-belief.”

Describing his joy sharing the screen with Sharmila Tagore, he added: “Sharmila ma’am is a thorough professional and warm. She was very appreciative of my work and was protective. She used to tell stories about her time and how things have changed now, just being around her felt great; she brings so much class through her presence and aura.”

Talking about his rapport with Manoj Bajpayee he said: “Throughout the shoot, we spent a lot of time together. I’m extremely grateful to my director Rahul for offering me this part to work with such a legendary ensemble cast and having such a great vibe on set. He himself is such a phenomenal director who not only wrote and directed it but also produced it.

“While shooting for the film, I got the opportunity to spend time with Manoj Bajpayee. That bond we created is very special, we still meet and spend time even after 1 year of the shoot. If I need any advice, he is just one call away,” he added.

Must Read: Nukkad’s ‘Khopdi’ Sameer Khakhar Passes Away At The Age Of 70 Post Suffering A Multiple Organ Failure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News