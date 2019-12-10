Beyhadh 2: THIS Is How Much Jennifer Winget Is Getting Paid Per Episode! Got A Mini Heart-Attack?

After the humongous success of Beyhadh season one, the makers have just launched Beyhadh season 2 starring Jennifer Winget. Beyhadh season 2 also stars Shivin Narang and Aashish Chaudhary. Her character as Maya became really popular with Beyhadh and fans are more than excited to see her back on screen.

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and highest paid actresses of Indian television. And you wouldn’t believe how much Jennifer is getting paid for this brand new season. A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that she is getting around Rs 1.80-85 lakh per day for the show.

The same source revealed about Shivin’s per day salary too and said, “While Jennifer is getting paid a bomb, Shivin Narang is not behind. He is getting around 85-90 thousand per episode.”

Beyhadh 2 is a high-cost production and it’s fanbase has given a boost to Jennifer’s career. Talking about her character in Beyhadh Jennifer said, “We have established the character pretty well now and we did not want it to be repetitive. So, this time, the concentration is more on the story than the character. We have taken traits of Maya from the previous season and taken the thought of her and weaved it into a new story with an agenda.”

She further added, “So last time, it was all about her obsession with love, this time it is revenge. So, the obsession part is the same, but the reason for it is different. And when that changes, automatically the way she reacts to things changes. We are aware of the fact that there will be comparisons, so it is a very thin line we are treading on.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!