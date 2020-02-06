Before Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan’s ‘Wedding’ On 14th February, Tony Kakkar Shoots A Single While They’re ‘Single’

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding has become of the most talked about thing in the media. It all started when Aditya’s parents came on the sets of Indian Idol 11 and asked for Neha’s hand in marriage. After a mutual decision, Neha’s family and Aditya’s family decided to get the duo married on February 14.

While many thought this to be just an act, we also saw Aditya and Neha celebrating their bachelors’ party. Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan threw an amazing party for the couple where we saw them dancing on slow songs as well. Now, Tony Kakkar too confirmed the February 14 wedding in a viral video he posted on his social media. He revealed that he even shot a song with them.

The video posted by Tony begins with Neha and Aditya hugging each other. Tony comes in the frame and says that before these two get married on February 14th, he wanted to shoot a single with these two. Aditya joking then even called Tony his brother-in-law in the video. Neha is seen all blushing in the entire video.

Tony then revealed the name of his new song which is Goa Beach. The song will release on February 10th. Sharing the video online, Tony wrote, “So much Fun 😃 Goa Beach 🏖 Out on 10th feb.”

The fans went crazy seeing this video as many dropped the heart emojis on Tony’s post. A user commented saying, “Heehhe this pumped more excitement in me! Wohoooo!” Another wrote, “Really we are so excited for this song #GoaBeach can’t wait to see u all …… and also tooooooooooo much excited for 14th Feb……. eagerly waiting to see what’s going on nehu di……..lots of fun”

Ever since the wedding rumours, the couple is seen spending most of their time together. Earlier, Neha even received a Shagun Chunni from one of Aditya’s relatives Kumar Sanu who had graced the sets of Indin Idol for one of the episodes.

