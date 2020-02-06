Durgavati: Arshad Warsi Turns Baddie For Bhumi Pednekar’s Horror Drama

Akshay Kumar had announced his next production venture, Durgavati spearheaded by Bhumi Pednekar quite a while back. Ever since the film has been creating a lot of curiosity over the cast. With interesting updates coming in often, the latest addition to the cast seems to be Arshad Warsi and star kid Karan Kapadia.

As per certain reports, Arshad Warsi has been locked to play the antagonist in the film. Bollywood Hungama has reported that while Arshad Warsi will play the baddie, Karan will play the good guy. The report also states that Mahie Gill too will be a part of the horror drama.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. The original film starred Anushka Shetty and was an out and out horror film.

Directed by Ashok G, Durgavati will revolve around a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case. The filming of Durgavati has already begun in Madhya Pradesh and the film will be shot across several real locations like Moti Mahal, Sadar Manzil, Oriental Institute of Science & Technology, Bhopal’s Old Central jail amongst many others.

The original film was a huge hit among the Telugu cine-goers and also racked a good box office moolah. While we are certainly excited to see Bhumi play the role of a possessed woman, do let us know your thoughts about the same.

