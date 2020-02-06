Popular Percussionist Sivamani To Inaugurate Nivaan Handpan & World Music Festival In Goa

Renowned percussionist Sivamani will hit the Goa beach for a performance at the Nivaan Handpan and World Music Festival, slated to be hosted by Musicurry from February 7-9.

The festival will be inaugurated by Sivamani, who would be the guest of honour.

It will be followed by performances by artistes such as Kabecao, Martin Dubois, Greg Ellis, Archer and Tripp, Andrey Tanzu, Nathulal Solanki, Ragini Shankar, Tritha Sinha and Indian handpan players such as Jai Gosar and Samuel Murthy.

“I am extremely glad to be a part of this initiative of Nivaan. I am looking forward to being a witness to the same. Being a drummer and a percussionist, I have experienced how soothing and calming the effect music has on one’s soul and mind, and I am sure that with this three-day celebration, the audience will enjoy and get to experience a whole new level of contentment,” said Sivamani.

Workshops will be conducted by the artistes too.

“Nivaan is multi-genre festival of handpan music blended with Indian music, spirituality and culture. This non-profit event for all music enthusiasts is crafted with the generous support of the Handpan India community. This event is dedicated to all the handpan players and its objective is to highlight this rare instrument that heals the inner core with its peaceful sound,” said Dipak Thakkar, organiser of Nivaan Handpan and World Music Festival.

“Our aim is to position handpan in the Indian music scene and to bring the handpan players and music lovers under one roof. Apart from the performances, we also have workshops for those seeking to learn handpan techniques and explore the stirring aura of music,” he added.