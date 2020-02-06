How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Malang?: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Are Set To Take You On A Musical ‘Trip’

Last week’s release Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu is clearly underperforming at the ticket windows, which has created enough space for this week’s anticipated Malang. The film features a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani and it’s more in the news due to Mohit Suri’s dark, edgy treatment. In Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the film has garnered votes over 4,200.

Let’s take a look at how Malang fared in our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

Hui Malang song:

Sung by Asees Kaur and composed by Ved Sharma, Hui Malang is a peppy track with Disha Patani in her top form. She looks ravishing and pulls off some impressive dance steps. The track has been appreciated by 81% of our audience.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi song:

Phir Na Milen Kabhi portrays a heart-wrenching tale of love with a tint of heart-break where Aditya, who is madly in love with Disha, decides to leave her. Sung by Ankit Tiwari, the song is liked by 75% of voters.

Humraah song:

Humraah is all about how Aditya and Disha’s love story evolves and their chemistry is something to look out for. Crooned by Sachet Tandon, the track has been loved by around 78% of our voters.

Malang title track:

The title track shows how two strangers – Disha and Aditya meet at a party and fall in love with each other at first sight. Around 84% of participants gave a nod.

Chal Ghar Chalen song:

Bringing back the magical duo of Mithoon and Arijit Singh, Chal Ghar Chalen shows brewing romance and shares adventure glimpses from Aditya-Disha’s journey in the film. It received likes from around 84% of people.

Trailer:

The trailer is a trippy treat and follows the neon theme to it. It is sort of a romance-revenge drama that traces the journey of five people in love with killing people. Around 85% of the audience loved it here.

Poster ft. Aditya and Disha:

Grabbing likes from around 85% of voters, the poster made a buzz owing to Disha and Aditya posing in a really quirky pose.

Character posters:

unveiling the first look, four solo posters of Aditya, Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were released by makers. Just like the trailer, the posters too follow a trippy theme. The posters fetched likes of around 84% of voters.

On the whole, Malang is enjoying a decent pre-release hype owing to an intriguing trailer and Mohit Suri handling the direction department, is one of the attention-grabbing factors amongst movie buffs. Here it has received a THUMBS UP from 84% voters!

Click here to know the poll results.

