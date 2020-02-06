Musician KJ Yesudas’ Younger Brother Justin Found Dead At Kochi Backwaters

KJ Justin younger brother of legendary musician Yesudas had people close to him in grief, as the news of former’s death spread all across like wildfire. As per various reports, the dead body of Justin was found yesterday afternoon near The Kochi International Container Transshipment Terminal aka Vallarapadam Container Terminal.

As per a report from thenewsminute.com, Police suspect it to be a suicide. It is being said that the deceased was under depression following the loss of his son and also because of some financial crisis.

Justin’s family who resided with him at Kakkanad had lodged a Police complaint on Tuesday, as he didn’t make it back home on that night. Following which the Police registered the complaint under man missing case.

It was only yesterday afternoon when the Police came across a body at Vallarapadam Container Terminal and following their suspicion based on the deceased’s age group and features they called Justin’s family to identify the body, and they identified it to be Justin’s body.

Talking about Justin’s elder brother KJ Yesudas, the latter is a world-renowned singer. In his musical career spanning over five decades, the veteran singer has crooned for over 80,000 songs not just in Indian languages, but also in English, Arabic, Latin and Russian languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!