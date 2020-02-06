Post Coolie No. 1, Now Sara Ali Khan To Be In Mommy Amrita Singh’s Chameli Ki Shaadi’s Remake?

Sara Ali Khan has become one of the most bankable names in the industry in no time. She may be only two films old, but the actress has already garnered a lot of love from the audience. She has signed up for many interesting projects and the audience cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

Sara Ali Khan’s kitty is full of promising projects which include Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The actress is also part of Dhanush and Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re, but it looks like the list is only getting bigger from here.

According to the reports in Filmfare, Sara has been approached for the remake of her mother Amrita Singh’s film Chameli Ki Shaadi starring Anil Kapoor. Sara will be stepping in the shoes of Amrita’s character if things materialize for her. Sara is yet to give a nod to the role but knowing the fact that Sara resembles her mother so much, it will be fun to see her take up this role.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid Day, Sara talked about the comparison of her movie Love Aaj Kal with her father’s 2009 release. Sara Ali Khan said, “I wasn’t looking at replicating the original film. I said yes to the film without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren’t calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations.”

Love Aaj Kal also stars Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

