After unveiling the much-awaited glimpses from ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s highly awaited youth action-thriller franchise ‘Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes’, the makers have finally released the upbeat and power-packed title track of the show ‘Bang Baang’.

And, if you thought only the dialogues from the promos and trailer were dhamakedaar then, you certainly will have this track on-loop in your playlist. With the vocals rendered by the famous singer Nikhitaa Gandhi, Bang Baang is truly taking our excitement to a whole new level ahead of its launch on the streaming platforms.

Giving her voice to ‘Bang Baang’, singer Nikhita Gandhi made her singing debut in 2013. Since then, Gandhi has gone on to deliver hits such as Raabta Title Song (Raabta; 2017), Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe (Stree), and Qafirana (Kedarnath; both 2018). She has also gone on to become a chartbuster vocalist with more recent hits like Do You Love Me (Malang; 2020) and Burj Khalifa (Laxmii; 2020).

‘Bang Baang’ is set to be a visual experience for action lovers and will keep the viewers glued to their screens. The original youth web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, Bang Baang will stream from January 25th on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Save the date for your dose of action and thrill!

