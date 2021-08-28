Advertisement

Actress Kanupriya Pandit has been roped in to play a prominent role in the upcoming show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’. As per the latest reports, the actress will essay the role of Disha Parmar aka Priya’s mother.

Talking about her character in the show, Pandit revealed she was excited and hopes viewers bestow love on her. Read on to know all she said.

Opening about her character Meera, Kanupriya Pandit said, “When I initially heard that the show is being remade, I was so excited and then, when I was approached for it, my happiness knew no bounds! Life’s come full circle. With bated breath, I hope that the viewers shower us with as much love and admiration as they have always continued to do so.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 features Disha Parmar and Nakuul Verma in the lead role as Priya and Ram. Also featuring Anjum Faikh as Disha’s sister, Pandit as her mom and Shubhaavi Choksey as Ram’s step-mother, the show will air on Sony Entertainment Television soon.

