With the IPL fever reaching its crescendo, popular actor Avinash Vijay Sachdev recently took to social media to express his admiration and gratitude for legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sachdev, known for his remarkable performances on screen, expressed his deep respect for Dhoni, calling him his greatest idol and inspiration.

As the Indian Premier League Finale approached, Sachdev’s tribute showcased the impact Dhoni has had not only on the world of cricket but also on the lives of countless individuals across different professions and walks of life.

Avinash Vijay Sachdev’s recent Instagram post encapsulated the profound influence Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had on him personally and professionally. Seems like the actor is totally ready to cheer his favourite team as the actor shared a photo of him wearing Dhoni’s jersey of Chennai Super Kings, adorned with heartfelt words that conveyed his admiration and gratitude.

Avinash Vijay Sachdev’s post read, “This one is for @mahi7781 and @chennaiipl. My only fav player and my fav ipl team more than a decade, and year by year the level keeps moving up and up. There are alot of players playing good cricket, but its not just about cricket for me. I adore and respect Mahi bhai not only for his game, but the way he is.”

He continued, “The way he plays his game with his bat, with his gloves and with his mind on the field or off the field. The way he handles every situation and takes not just his winnings but his losses for the team too with respect. And specially how he always backs his teammates even if they are going through a tough phase. I have never met Mahi bhai or seen him playing live in my life yet. But he is been the greatest idol in my life and my greatest inspiration. Teaches me a lot about life, gives me immense strength and patience. I hope this is not your last ipl and we will surely get to see you next year too. Without you i will surely loose interest in watching ipl. I dont know how many people would agree on this with me!”

Avinash Vijay Sachdev added, “I wish @chennaiipl all the very best, and with Mahendra Singh Dhoni being there we are not worried at all. We all appreciate the way he carries his team. I wish all the very best to @gujarat_titans. I am sure ahmedabad will bleed yellow today. Hopefully next year i would get a chance to visit chepauk and watch you playing live. Thank you for being there, thank you for just existing. G.O.A.T. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

As the IPL Finale unfolds, with CSK and GT competing against each other Dhoni continues to inspire millions, A crowd of more than 100,000 was expected to fill the world’s biggest cricket stadium on Sunday for the final of the Indian Premier League and the likely farewell of Cricket superstar M.S. Dhoni.

