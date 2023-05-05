‘August 16 1947’ OTT Release Date Out! Tamil Period Drama To Get A Global Streaming Premiere On Prime Video

Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the Tamil period drama August 16 1947. Directed by NS Ponkumar, and produced by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Gautham Karthik, Jason Shah, Pugazh, Richard Ashton, and Revathy Sharma in pivotal roles. August 16 1947, that will exclusively premiere in India from today, is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

A captivating tale of resilience and freedom, August 16 1947, is set in the secluded village of Sengadu, located in the pre-independence Madras, where an atrocious British general- Robert Clive, and his son Justin, are in charge. Spanning over three days from August 14, the story follows the lives of illiterate and oppressed villagers who fail to receive the timely news of India’s Independence due to isolation.

Things begin to change when a local lout, Param (Gautham Karthik), leads a revolt to free them all and also save the love of his life- Deepali (Revathy Sarma) from Justin’s advances in August 16 1947.

Take A Look At The Post For August 16 1947:

experience this tale of oppression, isolation and love amidst the freedom struggle 🔥#August16onPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/ztPQJzHFU2 pic.twitter.com/Xb0Nc6AbhP — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 5, 2023

