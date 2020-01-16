Asim Riaz’s Brother Enters The House, Shares “History Create Kardi Hain Tune, Bigg Boss 13 Ka Sabse Trending Contestant Hain Tu”

This week we are seeing the families of all the contestants coming and paying their visits. Latest addition to that is Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz. Asim just can’t stop smiling looking at his elder brother and Umar has been really supportive of his little brother all this while.

Asim got emotional as he saw his brother entering the house and hugged him so tight. Umar then said, “is tarah se tu khel raha hai na, you have created history. Bigg Boss ka sabse trending contestant hai tu. Tera ek jhalak dekhne ke liye, they are going crazy. You’re winning material. Tujhe sirf focus trophy mein rakhna, entertain karna hai.”

He further added, “Salman sir jo kahe, usko positive me lena, demotivate nahi hona chahiye…Jiske saath dost hai, dost reh but unke fight mein apne grudges mat nikal.”

He then went outside and told his rival, Sidharth Shukla, “Aapki jo friendship thi na woh sabko bahut pasand thi aur mereko aisa laga, aap jaise main ek bada bhai hoon, aap andar ek bade bhai ho. Yeh (Asim) bhi gusse wala hai, actually personality aapp dono ki ek hi jaisi hai, gusse wale thosese aggressive ho. I am just saying ki both need to be careful with your words.”

