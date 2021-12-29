‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant Arshi Khan has shared her excitement about her ethnic Indian look in the upcoming song ‘Tokni’.

Advertisement

Arshi says: “I’m really excited with my makeover for the upcoming song. The song features me in a complete ‘desi’ look. Even for a track I turned in the bridal look too. It was such a fun-filled experience as I haven’t done something similar in my past. I hope my viewers love and appreciate my acting for the song.”

Advertisement

‘Tokni’ is sung by Renuka Pawar and also features Surender Kala. The song will be released on January 4, 2022. Arshi Khan calls it a New Year treat for her viewers. “As the song will be released in the New Year, it will be a treat for my audience. I enjoyed 2021 as I was shooting for so many things. I’m set to welcome 2022 on a positive note.”

Arshi Khan has been part of TV shows such as ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arshi Khan is excited to feature as a journalist in her upcoming web series ‘Mail Trail’ which also features actor Vaquar Shaikh.

Arshi Khan says: “I’m happy that my acting career is going as planned. I’m exploring myself, coming out of my comfort zone and portraying some beautiful characters. I’m glad there is no looking back as makers are approaching me with lots of new projects.”

Talking about her role, she says: “I play a journalist and it is a lead role. In my real life I have been so close to journalists. I feel they are part of my success and they always boosted me by making me realise my importance in showbiz.”

Must Read: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “The Day I Feel That I Am Not Enjoying It Anymore…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube