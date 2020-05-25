Arjun Bijlani Is Worried As His Building Has Been Sealed Due To COVID-19, Deets Inside

Actor Arjun Bijlani says he needs to be extra careful, after a person has tested positive for coronavirus in his building here.

The actor, who has been in quarantine with wife and son in the Green Acres building, said: “Somebody’s help on the first floor has been infected. It’s a family of doctors. I am on the sixth floor and I am completely quarantined anyways. I think they will seal the building or a few floors. It was earlier reported in the next building, but now since it’s in our building too. We need to be extra careful.”

Incidentally, Arjun Bijlani lives in the same building compound where producer Boney Kapoor’s house help recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Quarantining with pets can be a little difficult for Arjun Bijlani. “I have a dog at home and he obviously needs to go for a walk, so it’s going to be a big task now,” he said.

Arjun Bijlani has already stocked up on essentials but he admits that the next 14 days are going to be crucial. He accepts that the COVID situation has been mentally scary for everyone since the beginning, but now that it’s in his building he is more worried.

“I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn’t affect my family,” Arjun added.

Although the actor has help at home, he said that he and his wife have divided the household chores.

He said: “Cooking, cleaning, there are so many things to be done in the house. We have a help at home. But me and my wife have divided work on our own. But we have a dog, who needs to go for a walk, and my help is the one who takes him and he sometimes plays with my son too, so now I need to be extra careful.”

“And we will take extra precautions now like washing our hands more frequently,” he added.

