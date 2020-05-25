Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his grooming brand FRSH, and said that he realizes the need of the hour is to manufacture sanitizers over deodorants.

Salman Khan took to Twitter, where he shared a video he said: “Ek brand launch kya hai haali main FRSH… Behetareen hai.. Pahele hum deodorants start Karne wale the… Lekin need of the hour yeh hai sanitisers start Karna. such dino ke baad (first we thought of brining out deodorants but the need of the hour is sanitisers).”

Salman captioned the video: “Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha http://frshworld.com Toh try karo! @FrshGroomingko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe.”

According to Salman Khan’s official website for his new range; frshworld.com, a 100 ml bottle of the sanitizer costs Rs 50, and a 500 ml bottle of the sanitizer costs Rs 250. A combo pack of 10 bottled consisting of 100 ml costs Rs. 400.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the making. The actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 and the will was a box office success.

