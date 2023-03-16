Singing sensation Arijit Singh released his latest single ‘Bairiya’, a Sufi, soft rock romantic ballad. He called the song special, and that he felt it deeply when he sang it.

Arijit, the voice behind ‘Bairiya’ said: “‘Bairiya’ is an ode to the bittersweet nature of love and life. A very special song with beautiful lyrics and classic composition that I felt deeply while singing.”

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Goldie Sohel featuring the talented actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Angira Dhar, the track is set to take the listeners on an emotional journey.

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya on the release said: “It was a delight writing for this captivating melody by Goldie Sohel and Arijit breathes life into it with his rendition. This collaboration was an absolute pleasure from the word go.”

The video, directed by Navjit Buttar, features the talented Gurfateh and the glamorous Angira, showcasing a tragic love story of a simple, middle-class couple’s journey through life’s ups and downs and the sacrifices they make for each other.

The combination of the audio and the visuals of ‘Bairiya’ showcases emotions that cannot be explained easily. Everything from the screenplay to the actor’s performances and the music creation has been worked on very closely.

Music Composer, Goldie Sohel said: “It’s been so fantastically overwhelming to be releasing music with the legends of Bollywood. It was a special year-long journey for creating it. We went to Arijit Da’s home-town to record his vocals, making it an exceptional memory.”

“At the same time, I am so grateful for having Amitabh Bhattacharya’s magic in the lyrics. This song has a special place in my heart and I feel extremely blessed to have had this opportunity in my life..”

Gurfateh Pirzada and Angira Dhar added: “‘Bairiya’ is a beautiful song and we’re delighted to collaborate with Sony Music on such a special song by Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Goldie Sohel.”

“The music video was exciting, challenging and out of both our comfort zones.”

