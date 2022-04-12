Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who recently released his track ‘Balle Ni Balle’, wanted to keep its music peppy, upbeat despite it being a break-up and heartbreak track.

Advertisement

The reason he didn’t want to take the route of a sad ballad was that everyone has gone through a lot in the last two years, hence he wanted to put out a positive take on the song.

Advertisement

The song, which also features Dhanashree Verma Chahal in its music video, is composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini.

Talking about the song Aparshakti Khurana said, “Gurpreet told me that he has a song in that space and he had made it with his friend Sidharth. I heard it and connected with it instantly. Actually kudos to both of them for catching my real life vibe so beautifully. I have been a fan of their work individually but I didn’t know that both of them together will be a house on fire.”

“Last two years have been tough on everyone in some way or another. We all fall back on different things to find some respite. For me, it’s always been music and I’m currently gravitated towards more upbeat and happier songs. Hence this heartbreak song has a positive spin. While breakups are tough, one can know that it’s not the end of the world and there’s still much to celebrate and be happy about”, Aparshakti Khurana added.

The music video of ‘Balle Ni Balle’ is directed by Arsh Grewal and the song has been released by Sony Music.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Set Aside 1 Lakh For ‘Joote Do Paise Lo’ Rasam & We Hope Bhatt Family To Bargain The Amount Upwards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube